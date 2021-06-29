No Relief From Extreme Heat Expected This Week

A Southeast Fire Centre weather forecaster says there is no quick end in sight for the unseasonably hot temperatures.

Jesse Ellis who tracks the weather for the B-C Forest Service from the Castlegar station, said part of the reason for the long heatwave in the West Kootenay-Boundary and Creston Valley is the long sunny days right after summer solstice.

“We have the most amount of energy reaching the ground coinciding with a period of time where we have a stalled ridge of high-pressure that is keeping conditions cloud-free and rain-free, those two things come together and bring the heat we have been seeing,” said Ellis.

The weather specialist expects the temperature to hit its peak by Wednesday, but warns a substantial break from the hot, dry weather won’t happen anytime soon.

“We are going to be backing off slightly, but we are going to remain unseasonably hot, that should continue for at least another five or ten days,” said Ellis.

A new record temperature was set in the Trail area for a second straight day on Monday. The reading of 42.5 degrees eclipsed the record of 41.1 set in 2015.

Nelson hit 38.4 degrees Monday, beating its six year old record of 37.2.

Nakusp also beat its 2015 record of 37.3 degrees with the mercury rising to 38.1 on Monday.

Lytton B.C. set a Canadian record for a second straight day on Monday with a reading of 47.9 degrees, after reaching 46.6 on Sunday.

The previous mark of 45 was set in Saskatchewan back in 1937.