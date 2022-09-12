iHeartRadio
Nominations Closed for Oct. 15 Municipal Elections

bc election

Castlegar                                                                                

Lawrence Chernoff

Maria McFaddin

 

Grand Forks

Everett Baker

Alec Brownlee

Danna O’Donnell

Stan Sharkey

 

Kaslo

Suzan Hewat-Incumbent

Henry Van Mill

 

Montrose

Lynda Bouthillier

Mike Walsh-Incumbent

 

Nelson

John Buffery

John Dooley-Incumbent

Janice Morrison

Tom Prior

Mike Zeabin

 

Rossland

Kim Lafond

Andy Morel

 

Silverton

Colin Ferguson-Incumbent (acclaimed)

 

Trail

Colleen Jones

Lisa Pasin-Incumbent

 

Fruitvale

Steve Morissette- Incumbent (acclaimed)

 

Naksup

Tom Zeleznik-Incumbent (acclaimed)

 

New Denver

Leonard Casley-Incumbent

Heather Fox

 

Salmo

Jonathon Heatlie

Diana Lockwood-Incumbent

 

Slocan

Dave Fredrickson

Jessica Lunn-Incumbent

 

Warfield

Erika Krest

Frank Marino

 

Creston

Arnold DeBoon

Nora Maddocks

James Rota

 

