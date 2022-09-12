Nominations Closed for Oct. 15 Municipal Elections
Castlegar
Lawrence Chernoff
Maria McFaddin
Grand Forks
Everett Baker
Alec Brownlee
Danna O’Donnell
Stan Sharkey
Kaslo
Suzan Hewat-Incumbent
Henry Van Mill
Montrose
Lynda Bouthillier
Mike Walsh-Incumbent
Nelson
John Buffery
John Dooley-Incumbent
Janice Morrison
Tom Prior
Mike Zeabin
Rossland
Kim Lafond
Andy Morel
Silverton
Colin Ferguson-Incumbent (acclaimed)
Trail
Colleen Jones
Lisa Pasin-Incumbent
Fruitvale
Steve Morissette- Incumbent (acclaimed)
Naksup
Tom Zeleznik-Incumbent (acclaimed)
New Denver
Leonard Casley-Incumbent
Heather Fox
Salmo
Jonathon Heatlie
Diana Lockwood-Incumbent
Slocan
Dave Fredrickson
Jessica Lunn-Incumbent
Warfield
Erika Krest
Frank Marino
Creston
Arnold DeBoon
Nora Maddocks
James Rota
