Old Phone Scam with New Wrinkles Hits Grand Forks

It's an old phone scam that's getting more sophisticated.

Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander Darryl Peppler says fraudsters posing as police or court officials are telling parents their kids are in custody and need bail money.

“The scammers are evolving and adapting,” said Peppler.

“They’re doing their research before they call, they know the names and particulars of people, you know, they can get that through social media,” he added, noting they are also playing on people’s emotions.

“They are getting someone in the background to start crying to simulate that it is their daughter or their son, just to get them more emotionally motivated to send some money and help out,” Peppler said.

The detachment commander also said fraudsters are also adapting phone caller I-D.

“The phone numbers used to sometimes look strange, a different area code or a different part of the country or even from the United States, but now they are using in a lot of cases, local area codes and local numbers,” reported Peppler.

Grand Forks RCMP haven’t heard of anyone being fooled, but Peppler indicated people some people who may have been fooled may not have come forward.

He stated the detachment received ten reports of attempted scams over a two week period.

In a previous case, Trail RCMP, banking and Canada Post officials intervened and stopped a transfer of $10,000 from arriving to fraudsters through the mail.