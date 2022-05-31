Olympic Bronze Medalist Shares with Hometown Kids

It was a homecoming for an Olympic Bronze Medalist from Trail.

Lauren Bay Regula ran a kids softball training session Saturday at Butler Park as part of the Teck Olympic Coaching Series and shared her experiences about learning the game.

“I was throwing over backstops, I was twirling on the bases, I was doing all the things that kids do, loving the game and to be here and to see the smiles on their faces and see how excited they’ve been, it’s been absolutely incredible”, said Lauren who indicated she had no trouble finding the time for trip amid her busy life as a mom and business owner in Akron Ohio.

“When I had this opportunity it wasn’t even a question, to come home and share anything I possible could with my community, my home town,” she said.

The long time National team member, Olympian and veteran of World Championship competition said it was a chance to interact with young players and utilize the newest training techniques.

“And I think that’s really cool for me to share with these girls is different from what I would have taught back in 2008 is different from what they are learning today and different from what I would teach today,” she said.

“Staying in the game and staying relevant and seeing the girls as they’re growing up and giving them new drills and not the old drills I think that has been so cool,” according to Lauren.

The overall message to the group of young, impressionable players was a simple one.

“You don’t work softball, you play softball, I think the fun of it is the most important part because you want to keep kids on the field, I know I got better because I wanted to go back to the field because it was fun.”

In addition to an energy packed and fun filled session at Butler Park, the visit was emotional for Lauren before it even began.

“I was flying into Castlegar and was balling my eyes out before I even landed,” she said.

“I haven’t been home since 2018 so this has been absolutely unreal.”