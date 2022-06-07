One Person Dies During COVID Outbreak at KBRH
Interior Health has confirmed one death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.
The I-H-A banned non-essential visits to the third-floor medical unit after 15 cases were discovered and prohibited non-essential visits to the surgical unit as a precaution.
The outbreak declared on May 24 is now over.
The outbreak continues at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.
Interior Health said eight infections were found May 26 in their long-term care unit.
-
Local Advocate Critical of Federal Drug Decriminalization PlanThe Co-Chair of the Trail Community Action Team said the federal plan to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of illicit drugs in B-C falls far short of the mark. Diana Daghofer also feels federal politicians are afraid to offend constituents who oppose the idea.
-
Rural Grand Forks Residents on Evacuation Alert21 residents from ten properties in the south end of Johnson Flats in rural Grand Forks remain on evacuation alert. They were advised to be ready to evacuate on short notice from their homes on Beatrice and Division Street's Friday afternoon.
-
Rossland Council Approves Draft Adverse Weather Policy, Street ClosureThe Policy addresses air quality, thunder and lightning, heavy rain, temperature warnings, weather warnings and more. Another discussion May 16th saw Rossland Council approve a road closure request for seasonal Wednesday Markets.
-
RDKB Activates EOC Facing High Stream Flow AdvisorySandbagging stations are popping up in each community citing a delayed snow melt, pockets of intense rain predicted for the Boundary this Sunday and Monday and a risk of storms.
-
Smokies Say So-Long to Three VeteransCam Moger and Connor Michaud were dealt as future considerations to complete trades from this past season and Joel Barton is heading to the University of Western Ontario's Medical School.
-
Trail RCMP Investigate Nude Photo Scam and Unreturned Crock PotA Trail man figured out a potential love interest was a fraud after an internet demand for money. RCMP Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said the extortion attempt came after the intended victim sent a nude photo, while police intervened over an unreturned Crock Pot.
-
Kootenay Community Bat Project Begins Seasonal CountsBat counts review population numbers before and after they have their pups every summer; a pre-pup count in June and post-pup count starting in July.
-
Nelson Councillor Pushing Back on MisinformationCouncil heard from the public on Tuesday, May 24th, including speakers denouncing reliance on COVID-19 vaccines. While there was some concern raised that the conversation could turn to debate, Councillor Rik Logtenberg says the community-divide is something that needs addressing.
-
LCIC Highlights Success of Immigrant Pilot ProjectChatpar moved from Dubai to launch Plex Canada Consultants in Trail after finally settling down. He says the communities' warm welcome and proximity to the border helped him make his choice.