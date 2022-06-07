One Person Dies During COVID Outbreak at KBRH

Interior Health has confirmed one death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

The I-H-A banned non-essential visits to the third-floor medical unit after 15 cases were discovered and prohibited non-essential visits to the surgical unit as a precaution.

The outbreak declared on May 24 is now over.

The outbreak continues at the Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver.

Interior Health said eight infections were found May 26 in their long-term care unit.