Over 50 Impaired Driving Charges Laid after Shambhala Music Festival

The inspector at the West Kootenay Highway Patrol said the numbers were staggering.

Chad Badry was commenting on the RCMP finding 57 impaired drivers leaving the Shambhala Music Festival.

Officers also handed out over 160 tickets during stop checks Monday and Tuesday on Hwy 3 near the Salmo event.

The infractions included unsafe and unlicensed vehicles as well as unlicensed drivers.

Badry stated this was troubling.

“These statistics are frightening considering we were only able to check a small portion of the people attending the festival and these people were aware there would be police road checks,” he explained.

“While I’m sure many had a good time in the festival, it is unacceptable to put everyone on the roadways at risk,” Badry added, noting that there was an hour-long lineup at one point while police checked each vehicle

“We really appreciated the patience of many of the people caught up in the road checks that had not attended the festival, particularly those who took the time to express their appreciation to our officers for taking the extra effort to keep our roads safe,” said Badry in the WKHP news release.

The police presence in the Salmo area because of the festival stretched over two weeks.

RCMP laid three impaired driving charges before the event and report 447 speeding violations.

Police say that includes 37 drivers that were going at least 40 km/hr over the speed limit.

In one case, a tractor trailer thundering through a reduced speed area near the festival entrance.

All 37 excessive speeders lost their vehicles for seven days.