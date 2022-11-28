Person Of Interest Wanted in Suspicious Death
RCMP continue to investigate the discovery of human remains in a suspicious fire in Kingsgate near Creston.
Police said it happened Sat. Nov. 19 and want to hear about any unusual activity in the area and see any video or dash cam footage between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
According to the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, the fire was at the family residence of Michael Mawley and investigators consider him a person of interest.
RCMP told Bounce News late Monday morning Mawley still had not been located and they want to speak to him as soon as possible.
Investigators said he has ties to BC, Alberta and Idaho and want to hear any information regarding his whereabouts, but stress Mawley should not be approached and 911 should be called immediately.
Mawley is described as:
- Caucasian male
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’10
- 150 lbs
-
Groundbreaking Announced for Natural Gas Plant in Beaver ValleyConstruction of the $212,000,000 renewable natural gas plant near Fruitvale begins this summer and with it the anticipation of a big economic boost to the Beaver Valley.
-
Nelson Police Present Budget Increase Request to City CouncilThe over $275,000 requested budget increase would raise the total from $3.99-million to $4.27-million, supporting both additional operational and training costs for the Nelson Police Department.
-
Judge Finds Former Creston Man Guilty of ManslaughterNathaniel Jessup has been found guilty of manslaughter and an indignity to human remains. He was charged four years after the 2015 killing of Katherine McAdam of Creston.
-
Christmas Craft Fair at Waneta PlazaNovember 26th & 27th December 10th & 11th
-
Songs of the Season - Twin Rivers Choir Christmas Concerts!December 9, 10, 11th 2022
-
Updated: Interior Health Announces GF Staffing IncentivesAdditional staff are needed to stabilize emergency services and reduce the risk of interruptions after limited staffing temporarily closed Boundary Hospital's inpatient beds back in March.
-
Castlegar Teens Recount Stabbing Attack at Sentencing HearingThe Prosecution is asking for a six-to-eight-year sentence for Sasha Prokasky, while her lawyer argued two years including time served and three-years' probation would be more appropriate.
-
WildsafeBC Presents Year in Review to Castlegar City CouncilThis year saw 232 total animal reports; down from last year's 317 reports and more than in both 2020 and 2019. There were 187 black bear reports this year; down from last year’s 231 black bears.
-
Trail RCMP Report Sees Two Taken into CustodyPolice responded to a complaint of a man sleeping inside a running vehicle on Glover Road, initially finding items including a loaded shotgun.