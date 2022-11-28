Person Of Interest Wanted in Suspicious Death

RCMP continue to investigate the discovery of human remains in a suspicious fire in Kingsgate near Creston.

Police said it happened Sat. Nov. 19 and want to hear about any unusual activity in the area and see any video or dash cam footage between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

According to the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crimes Unit, the fire was at the family residence of Michael Mawley and investigators consider him a person of interest.

RCMP told Bounce News late Monday morning Mawley still had not been located and they want to speak to him as soon as possible.

Investigators said he has ties to BC, Alberta and Idaho and want to hear any information regarding his whereabouts, but stress Mawley should not be approached and 911 should be called immediately.

Mawley is described as: