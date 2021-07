PET of the WEEK!

BOUNCE Radio Kootenays and The BCSPCA present Pet of the Week. Every Friday at 8:50am during BOUNCE Mornings with Wayne Kelly, and 2:40pm during BOUNCE Afternoons with Chris Kuchar BOUNCE Radio Kootenays will introduce YOU to our Pet of the Week that’s looking for their Furever home.

From darling dogs to cuddly cats, bouncing bunnies, and even snazzy snakes… tune in to see who needs a new home!