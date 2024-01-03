Petition Launched to Stop Demolition of Pioneer Arena

The organizer of a petition to save Castlegar's Pioneer Arena will address the RDCK's Recreation Commission on Jan 9.

Jarrett Leason said over 1,600 people have signed the petition to keep the 66-year-old facility open until a replacement ice surface is available.

“Our request to the RDCK is to leave the building in operation until we have a plan for what to do for a second sheet of ice in the Castlegar region,” he said.

Leason also told Bounce News the affect on the local minor hockey association and adult hockey players if the arena closes as planned at the end of this season would be profound.

“Castlegar Minor Hockey would have to send a lot of our teams to neighbouring communities,” Leason stated.

“Most of our older teams or rep programs would not be able to be in the city of Castlegar because of a lack of ice,” he added.

“Younger ice skaters would likely go down to one ice time a week, or be looking at ice times very early in the morning, before school and if ice times are super late for adult hockey I would say that adult hockey would shut down in the community,” Leason surmised, pointing out hockey players and the figure skating club wouldn’t be the only organizations affected.

“It currently houses the Alcoholics Anonymous meeting space, it’s also the main access and parking for the Castlegar Curling Club, neither of these groups have been involved in any discussions on how it’s going to affect them if the facility is closed.”

The organizer of the petition also feels there are economic implications of tearing down the Pioneer Arena.

“Minor Hockey and the Curling Club hold multiple tournaments ever year,” said Laratta.

“Going down to one ice sheet would severely restrict our ability to hold tournaments and restrict the number of teams that could come in for tournaments, which means a large impact to the city of Castlegar economy, especially hotels, restaurants, grocery stores, etc.”

The City of Castlegar announced a memorandum of understanding in late Oct with the RDCK and health care professionals to etablish a modern and coordinated approach to deliver health care in a development planned for the Pioneer site.

It would be on the first floor of a four-story building that would include housing on the other three floors.

A Regional District of Central Kootenay report in 2016 stated the arena had reached the end of its life.

The RDCK has indicated it will begin consultations this month with Castlegar and area residents about the future of recreation in the region.

The petition can be found by searching for Pioneer Arena at change.org.