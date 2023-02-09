Plan to Develop Integrated Health Clinics In Greater Trail on Hold

We continue to wait.

That’s the message from the Chair of the Working Group behind the proposed integrated health clinics planned for Greater Trail.

Win Mott said the provincial government has confirmed the health ministry has the proposal submitted in Sept., but that’s all they have heard.

Mott is confident the plan to open up to four clinics offering a wide range of services would attract family doctors to the area.

He pointed out it was developed with the help of local health care professionals.

“This is a group of about a dozen people, half of them primary care doctors who have worked on this for several years, many of them on the front lines of the crisis which continues to get worse” said Mott, who added that the new pay scale now in effect for family doctors is a step in the right direction, but indicative of a provincial government that’s reactive and not proactive to find solutions.

“It’s a band aid,” according to Mott.

“It’s kind of a panic response which has been kind of the way the ministry has reacted to all the problems in health care right now.”

He told Bounce News the number of local people without family doctors continues to grow.

“They did an estimate in Kootenay-Boundary three or four years ago and 18% of the population was unattached to a doctor, they recently re-did that and it’s now 30%,” said Mott, who added that not enough people are finding family physicians.

“We started a waiting list and that serves as more statistical proof because that waiting list has grown and we are able to take some people from it, but not many, it just mostly keeps growing,” he explained.

Mott said part of the frustration comes with knowing there are already 18 similar plans that are in operation throughout BC.

“It’s not new and radical at all,” said Mott, who pointed out the plan has a long history.

“It’s a very proven method, the first one in Canada goes back to 1926, so we are hardly re-inventing the wheel,” Mott added.

He said the level of frustration continues to grow as days go by without an answer from the Ministry of Health.

“On a scale of one-to-10, I’d say it’s at about 40-or-50.”