Power Lines and Towers Damaged by Gunfire
Repairs caused by bullet holes to power transmission towers and lines in the Arrow Creek and Kitchener areas have cost BC Hydro tens of thousands of dollars.
Creston RCMP reported they found shell casings near the damaged structures off Goat River Road North and bullet holes on signage throughout the areas.
They received a report from the power company on May 20 that several structures had been damaged.
Police warned anyone found responsible could be facing criminal charges and lawsuits to recover repair and labour costs.
RCMP also indicated a severe risk of forest fires also comes with this type of vandalism.
