Pre-Teen Centre in Downtown Trail Needs Financial Help

A pre-teen centre in Trail that's been around for the last 24 years needs financial help.

The Chair of the society running Sanctuary warned the United Way grant which has to last until the end of June, is only enough to cover some staff hours.

Brenda Hooper said their operating costs are about 10-thousand dollars a month.

“At the moment we are good for a couple of months,” she said.

“That doesn’t mean we are going to close our doors in two months, but we are kind of looking ahead and we know that we are going to need some help, we’ve go to talk about that before it is dire straights,” Hooper added.

The centre that provides free meals and programming for kids from 8-12 years of age has had a 47% increase in property taxes, while utility rates have gone up 12%.

Hooper said they have also experienced the same cash-crunch at the grocery check out as the families they are trying to help.

“We go through a ton of milk, it’s all gone up (grocery prices), we do shop as efficiently as we can, but the meals and the snacks and so forth, and all of that has gone up a significant amount,” Hooper explained.

The group’s chair also told Bounce News that Sanctuary has had to survive since the spring of 2020 without one of their major fund raising projects.

“One of our big funders was our bottle recycling program which we built to over $20,000 a year, but with COVID we had to stop doing that and we don’t have the capacity now to re-start that program,” explained Hooper.

The Generation to Generation Society has started a 50-50 raffle on RAFFLENEXUS.COM to help them make ends meet.

Tickets can also be bought at the Sanctuary location at 1705 Bay Ave. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. any weekday until Dec. 15.