Pride Gym Pugilist Hoping to Pound Out Victory in the U-S

Keanan Pattershuk is ready to step up to the next level.

The product of Trail’s Pride Gym will soon step back into the octagon.

“On March 25th in East Monroe Louisiana, I am taking on Chauncey “The Machine” Foxworth,” Keanan told Bounce News.

“He’s a 17-9 pro from Hot Springs in the United States,” Keanan added.

“He’s currently ranked third by Tapology for all pro middle weights in the United States so it’s a big step up in competition and a really good challenge and an incredible opportunity for us to jump some levels and get some great fight experience,” said the 29-year-old mixed martial artist.

Pattershuk said he gained valuable experience during his first two pro fights, which were both victories, including the first round TKO of Vancouver’s Keanan Keller in Dec.

He expects the bout against Foxworth to be a battle of contrasting styles.

“He’s very much a grinder,” said Keanan.

“The GSP (Georges St-Pierre) style of fighting where you kind of get yourself ahead on points a little bit and you will just stay ahead and gut out a decision, he’s not much of a finisher, which I am the exact opposite” he added.

The Pride Gym pugilist believes the stage will be set early in the fight.

“It will be interesting to see how the first round goes,” he said, feeling confident about his chances the longer the fight goes.

“In my mind if it gets past the first (round), he’s not getting out of the second,” Pattershuk added, knowing a win would be a big boost to his career.

“It would be a huge step in the right direction, completely catapulting my career from the current place it’s at, a lot bigger promotions, better pay and much tougher opponents which is exactly what I’m looking to do.”