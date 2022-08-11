Prolific and Dangerous Offender Arrested in the Okanagan

Creston RCMP have reported that a prolific and dangerous offender is back in custody.

They put out a public appeal for information about Chad Meszarosi a week ago and indicated he was tracked down Wednesday in Kelowna by RCMP officers with air support and a police dog.

The 38-year-old was allegedly driving a stolen truck from Golden and police said he tried to run away from arresting officers along with the woman riding with him in the vehicle.

She was also arrested.

RCMP stated there were warrants out for Meszarosi who is charged in several incidents including a Feb. 2021 shooting in Crawford Bay.

Police said two people were wounded in the exchange of gunfire between people inside a residence and parked outside in a vehicle.