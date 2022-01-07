Province Announces Return to School Protocols

B-C school children in Kindergarten to grate 12 will be heading back to their classes on Monday with an enhanced safety plan announced by the provincial government.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said their priority is to continue in-class instruction, but warned there may have to be shifts to in-home online learning depending on how many students and teachers get infected with COVID-19’s rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Whiteside said it is inevitable schools will be affected.

Parents are encouraged to send their kids to school with three-layered masks but Whiteside said schools will be also have them on hand.

The Education Minister also urged parents to keep their children at home if they are ill and noted past methods of notification like contact tracing are no longer viable because of how fast Omicron can spread.

She is asking parents to call the school if their children are staying home with an illness as officials will closely monitor daily attendance.

They will notify public health officials if total attendance falls well below normal for this time of year.

Parents are also asked to report rapid test results to school officials.

Whiteside said measures will be taken to reduce crowding and stagger breaks to curb interaction as much as possible and visits to schools will be restricted.

School assemblies and staff meeting will also be held virtually.

Whiteside also stressed the importance of getting school kids fully vaccinated and for parents to do the same.