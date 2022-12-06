Que. Man Charged with Attempted Murder in KBRH Shooting Incident

The man from Que. accused of firing gunshots at two Trail RCMP officers has now been charged with attempted murder.

It was among an additional seven charges announced against Francis Paradis (29) during a court appearance on Tues. morning.

He was arrested just before midnight on Oct. 25 outside Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

RCMP indicated that two officers responded to a report of a man acting erratically and trying to get into the ambulance station.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich told Bounce News the officers didn’t know the suspect was armed when they arrived, finding him in a dark area just outside the ambulance station.

The officers believed they were responding to a man in distress that had left the hospital and were trying to help him get back into the facility, the Sgt. said.

RCMP reported that the officers tried to calm the man down, but the suspect fired several shots from a handgun at them and three nearby paramedics.

Police said the suspect was arrested without incident after the officers used a taser to subdue him.

Wicentowich commended the officers for ending the incident without injuries, but said “we did get lucky, that’s my belief.”

Paradis will remain in custody until his bail hearing continues in Kelowna Court on Feb. 8, 2023.

He now faces a total of 12 charges including nine alleged weapons offenses.