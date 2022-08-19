Questions Surrounding Death of Arson Suspect
The man accused of arson in the fire at the Teeth Community Dental Clinic in Nelson has died.
Nicholas Robert Ardito was scheduled to appear in Nelson Provincial Court earlier this week on charges from the fire on Feb. 21 at the low-cost clinic on Front St. that caused $100,000 in damage.
The 34-year-old was also due to be arraigned on charges from a break-in to the Adventure Hotel and Glass House Optical, possessing a dangerous weapon and mischief.
The BC Prosecution Service reported they would not be proceeding with the case because the accused had died.
Nelson City Police confirmed Ardito passed away and said any details about his sudden death needed to come from Abbotsford Police.
They wouldn't comment citing privacy regulations.
