Quick Response by KBRFSR to House Fire in Trail

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Fighters and the RCMP are investigating an early morning blaze in Trail.

The crew of close to 20 from Trail and Warfield knocked down the fully involved house fire quickly, preventing flames from spreading to other Reservoir Rd residences.

There was no one home after fire fighters got the call at about 2 o'clock Tues morning to respond to a structure fire at 138 Reservoir Rd.

Fire officials say they were on the scene for close to two hours.

There were no injuries.