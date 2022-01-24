RCMP and Facebook Followers Thwart Truck Thief

A family's move to the East Kootenay has been saved by social media watchers and the RCMP.

Their truck and trailer containing everything they own was stolen from a Grand Forks hotel early Saturday morning while the family slept, but police were able to track down a suspect later that day after one of the stolen credit cards was used.

RCMP advised the family to post the incident on Facebook and they got a tip their truck and trailer was in the North Fork area, where it was recovered near Borrel Forest Service Road with all belongings intact.

A 41-year-old Grand Forks woman appears in court April 5th and RCMP are looking for tips in their search for the other suspects.

Anyone who hasn’t spoken to police and has additional information is asked to call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.