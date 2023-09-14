RCMP and Fire Fighters Investigating Suspicious Blaze in Genelle

Kootenay-Boundary Regional Fire Service and Rescue says a massive midnight brush and slash fire on China Creek Rd in Genelle is suspicious.

Fire fighters and the RCMP are investigating the Wed morning fire that took the crew of 13 from Warfield, Genelle and Trail about three hours to extinguish and clean up.

The blaze was fully involved when fire fighters arrived about 10 minutes after they received the call.

Officials say their quick action prevented the flames from spreading to nearby brush and buildings.