RCMP Blame Excessive Speed for Crash Near Trail Walmart

RCMP say a motorcycle that collided with an SUV last Saturday morning near the Trail Walmart was travelling well above the speed limit.

Police say the motorcycle blew past a West Kootenay Highway Patrol officer in an unmarked car travelling at about 40km an hour above the limit.

RCMP say the officer who had been watching for speeding drivers, called off the pursuit for public safety reasons after the motorcycle driver crossed the centre line at over twice the speed limit to flee from the attempted traffic stop.

According to RCMP, the motorcycle driver then went through a stop light and collided with a car that was turning at the Hwy 3-B and Marcolin Dr intersection.

Police say the crash happened 5km past where the pursuit began at about 11:35 a.m.

On Monday, Bounce News reported a critically injured 50-year-old Fruitvale man was taken to hospital in Vancouver.

RCMP say the driver of the SUV wasn't injured.

The provincial watchdog into police matters in BC was informed about the incident.

A spokepseron for the Independent Investigations Office says they are not investigating.