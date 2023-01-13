RCMP Comment on Trail RCMP Officer's Political Comments

The RCMP say they have completed their investigation into political videos posted online by a member of the Trail RCMP.

Sgt. Kris Clark told Bounce News they were taken down quickly once police officials heard about them and the force took quick action to prevent a negative impact at the Trail Detachment.

“To address any internal conflict within the affected workplace, following that a fulsome review of the highly unprofessional and offending material was completed and administrative options are being considered,” Clark said, adding that commenting on potential discipline against the officer would violate the privacy act.

Clark stated a public hearing is a possibility.

The RCMP spokesperson also said the videos which were parodies of federal policies on issues like immigration and sexual orientation do not reflect the views of the force.

“The contents and viewpoints on the website fall well short of meeting the level of professionalism expected of our officers,” he stated regarding the material posted on the website called the Church of Trudeau.

“They were the expressions of an individual,” stated Clark, who added that RCMP members are expected to not only meet, but exceed the force’s Code of Conduct.

“Public trust is essential for the RCMP to effectively serve and protect Canadians,” he said, while stating the force’s bottom line on the issue.

“It’s important to reiterate that discrimination has no place in the RCMP.”

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said that is also the case at the local detachment.

“Trail RCMP is an impartial political organization and stand to serve the community by upholding the law and public peace," he stated.

“We are a diversified detachment and believe it is one of our greatest strengths,” added the Detachment Commander.

He told Bounce News the officer is “off work”, while they await direction from headquarters.

“We are fully engaged in looking into this issue,” said Wicentowich.