RCMP Conduct Major Weapons and Drug Bust in Greenwood

Three Greenwood residents face charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcible confinement after a raid on a rural residence.

The 64 and 35 year old men and 69 year old woman were arrested after Monday's discovery of nine firearms including a prohibited weapon, eight garbage bags of magic mushrooms and two plastic containers of marijuana during the search of the residence on Lind Creek Rd.

RCMP also said their team included National Weapons Enforcement and Forensic Identification officers, Crisis Negotiators and frontline officers from the Okanagan and Kootenays.

RCMP are recommending prosecutors lay drug possession, trafficking and production charges.

Police indicated their detailed report to Crown Counsel will also list the grounds for possible firearms offenses.

All three suspects have been released following a bail hearing with several conditions, including an order not to possess firearms and ammunition.

Police indicated anyone with information about their ongoing investigation is asked to call Midway RCMP at 250-644-8896.