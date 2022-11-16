RCMP Conduct Major Weapons and Drug Bust in Greenwood
Three Greenwood residents face charges of assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats and forcible confinement after a raid on a rural residence.
The 64 and 35 year old men and 69 year old woman were arrested after Monday's discovery of nine firearms including a prohibited weapon, eight garbage bags of magic mushrooms and two plastic containers of marijuana during the search of the residence on Lind Creek Rd.
RCMP also said their team included National Weapons Enforcement and Forensic Identification officers, Crisis Negotiators and frontline officers from the Okanagan and Kootenays.
RCMP are recommending prosecutors lay drug possession, trafficking and production charges.
Police indicated their detailed report to Crown Counsel will also list the grounds for possible firearms offenses.
All three suspects have been released following a bail hearing with several conditions, including an order not to possess firearms and ammunition.
Police indicated anyone with information about their ongoing investigation is asked to call Midway RCMP at 250-644-8896.
-
Grand Forks Mayor Addresses Hospital Service InterruptionsBack in March the Grand Forks facility's 14 intake beds were closed and recent reports suggest the Emergency Room could potentially see intermittent overnight closures
-
Weather Forecaster Speaks to November Snow, October Climate ReportLooking at last month’s climate report, it was a slightly warmer than average October with a 10.6 degree mean monthly temperature, up from the normal 8 degrees.
-
Man Awaiting Sentencing for Drug Trafficking Arrested AgainA 38-year-old man awaiting sentencing on two drug convictions is back in custody after a raid on 5th Ave. in Castlegar. RCMP said Andrew Cancela was arrested after the seizure of over a kilo of suspected cocaine and over a half kilo of suspected amphetamines and magic mushrooms.
-
Light Up - Kootenay Lake Hospital FoundationDecember 2nd 2022
-
Grand Forks Council Holds Inaugural MeetingNew members Rod Zielinski, David Mark and Deborah Lefleur were sworn-in to City Council, alongside incumbents Zak Stoodley, Neil Krog and Christine Thompson.
-
-
Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital OvercrowdedThe Executive Director of Clinical Operations at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital said slips and falls and an increase in respiratory infections are factors in overcrowding that has seen capacity at 150% along with a COVID outbreak.
-
Castlegar Man Wins $1,000,000A new millionaire in Castlegar is buying his dream car. Chad Madrigga said the 1998 Dodge Viper and a family trip across Canada are along his plans. He bought the $1,000,000 lotto max ticket at the Genelle General Store.
-
Santa Claus Parade - TrailDecember 10 2022