RCMP Constable Saves Man in Downtown Trail

A Trail RCMP Constable saved the life of a 39-year-old city man who stopped breathing after apparently taking a combination of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

RCMP said Connor Nickel gave him a dose of Naloxone and the man regained consciousness after getting another two doses from paramedics.

Police indicated the officer was on a routine patrol when flagged down by group of bystanders at about 8 p.m. on Fri. Apr. 19 in the 14-hundred block of Bay Ave. downtown.

The paramedics arrived shortly after that.

Police stated the man was left with his caregivers who agreed to keep a close watch on him after he refused further medical attention.