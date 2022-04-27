RCMP Declares Success after Review of Major Drug Bust

The Detachment Commander of Trail RCMP says a conviction is just one way to measure success from the major drug bust of March 2020.

John Schubert of Warfield was the only man convicted among the five who were arrested after the simultaneous raids on four Trail residences.

He pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking.

The 34-year-old was given a 12-month jail term, but only served 129 days after getting credit for time in custody before his conviction.

Sergeant Mike Wicentowich said police would have liked to see more of those suspects jailed, but stated the RCMP achieved their main goals.

“We look for disruption, charges and seizures,” said the detachment commander.

“We never completely eliminate it, it’s just a disease that’s pervasive in our society,” Wicentowich added, feeling they achieved more than getting one kilo of methamphetamine, 300 grams of cocaine and close to 90 oxycodone pills off the street.

“We gained a lot of intelligence into Trail’s drug trafficking network,” he said, noting the information will help with future operations, which are necessary.

“There’s people downtown on our streets, whose whole lives have been ruined by drugs,” said Wicentowich.

The joint investigation with Castelgar RCMP started three months before the raids with surveillance of the targeted properties, which also netted police about $15,000 in addition to the drug seizure.

Wicentowich said RCMP will continue to make the battle against illegal drugs a priority and hopes for approval of a request for additional funding from Trail City Council to form a four-officer plain clothes unit.

“We’re not going to rest on our past successes, we are going to keep moving forward,” added Wicentowich.