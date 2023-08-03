RCMP Emergency Response Team Dispatched to Fruitvale Residence.
A threat from a distraught 55-year-old Fruitvale woman prompted RCMP to call in the Emergency Response Team.
RCMP say she allegedly talked about injuring an officer and believed she had weapons at her Nelson Ave home.
Police say they got a warrant of apprehension under the mental health act in partnership with the Interior Health Crisis Response Team.
They arrived at the residence with paramedics and Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters at about 3 p.m. Wed.
Police say the woman surrendered peacefully and was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital for treatment.
