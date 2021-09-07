RCMP Investiating Child Death Near Creston

Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the death of a child.

Police said the child died from its injuries in Calgary Children's Hospital last Thursday after responding with paramedics to a report of a child in distress at a campground east of Creston early in the evening on August 30th.

RCMP said they will be a part of the thorough multi-agency probe including the coroner, but aren't releasing the child's name or any additional details.