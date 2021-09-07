RCMP Investiating Child Death Near Creston
Creston RCMP and the Southeast District Major Crime Unit continue to investigate the death of a child.
Police said the child died from its injuries in Calgary Children's Hospital last Thursday after responding with paramedics to a report of a child in distress at a campground east of Creston early in the evening on August 30th.
RCMP said they will be a part of the thorough multi-agency probe including the coroner, but aren't releasing the child's name or any additional details.
RCMP want to speak with witnesses who are asked to contact the Major Crime Unit tips line at 1-877-987-8477, or Creston RCMP.
