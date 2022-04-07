RCMP Investigate Arson, Real Estate Poser & Social Media Fight

Trail RCMP said they found evidence of another four intentionally set grass fires in Waneta Junction.

Officers spotted them when looking into the other two that Kootenay-Boundary Regional fire fighters dealt with last Sunday in the Devito River and Bear Creek Road area.

Police also reported yet another grass fire was set earlier that day in the 5-thousand block of Highway 3-B.

Trail RCMP are also warning residents to beware of a man posing as a real estate agent.

Police said the man tried to get into a home on the 5-hundred block of Spokane St. at about 4:30 p.m. on Sat. Apr. 2, claiming he wanted to show the house to a client.

The tenant told police she didn’t know anything about a showing that day and didn’t let the man in.

A call to the real estate company revealed there was no scheduled showing that day.

Police describe the man as average height and build with short dark hair who was wearing a black Remax sweater.

RCMP want to hear from anyone who can identify the man or have had similar experiences.

They are asked to call an investigator at 250-364-2566.

Meanwhile, it was the social media case of she said vs she said.

RCMP responded to a complaint on Apr. 1 from a 44 year old Warfield woman who alleged a 45 year old woman from Trail sent her a social media message threatening to steal her food.

The denial from the Trail woman included a complaint that it was the Warfield woman harassing her through social media.

Police said they decided to block each other’s social media accounts.