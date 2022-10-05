RCMP Investigate Assault on Police, Speeding and a Swimming Cow.

A 30-year-old Trail man could be charged with assaulting police after a downtown foot chase at about 3:30 p.m. on Fri. Sept. 30.

RCMP said an officer believed the suspect was suffering from mental health issues and on illicit drugs while he was screaming, punching and kicking at a metal deposit box on Bay Ave.

Police also allege he screamed and swore at the officer who tried to calm him down and the suspect fled.

A prolonged chase developed with two additional officers joining the pursuit.

Police stated the man punched or tried to punch the officers during the chase and said he wasn’t slowed by a charge from a stun-gun.

RCMP allege an altercation with all three officers continued until he was subdued and taken into custody.

He apparently refused to see a doctor and was released from jail the next day.

Police said the man didn’t remember anything from the incident.

RCMP indicated they are recommending charges of assaulting police officers and causing a disturbance.

A Trail officer pulled over a speeding vehicle early the next morning on Hwy 3-B in the city.

Police said the 2008 Ford Ranger was going 146km/hr in a 60km speed zone.

The breath test administered by the officer shortly after 1 a.m. proved the driver was legally impaired, resulting in a 90 day license suspension.

The 21 year old from Rossland was also fined $486.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich called the incident shocking after two recent fatal collisions in Trail including one in almost that exact location.

In Creston, RCMP cracked the case of the swimming cow.

A concerned tourist kayaking on Kootenay Lake called police after seeing the wayward bovine wading through the water alone.

Police called in a local rancher to handle the situation.