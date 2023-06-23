RCMP Investigate Car Thefts, Business Break-In's and Naked Man

Trail RCMP continue deal with break-in’s to downtown businesses.

Police say an electronic scooter was taken in a smash-and-grab from a business on Cedar Ave.

The vehicle was recovered just before 6 p.m. on Sat June 17 near the site of the business with the large broken window.

Police questioned a 36-year-old Kelowna man in that incident.

Trail RCMP also reported the theft of a small amount of cash in a smash-and-grab earlier that day at a business on the 14-hundred block of Bay Ave.

It was the second time the front door of that business has been smashed.

RCMP say another business on the same block has been targeted twice over a two-week period, as someone tried to get in through the back door just before 6 a.m. on Sun June 18.

Trail RCMP have also recovered three stolen vehicles over a one-week period.

A truck taken from a Ritchie Ave residence early in the evening on Fri June 16 was recovered quickly.

Police say it was followed by a witness while travelling erratically as it was heading north on Hwy 22.

The witness saw the driver and two passengers get out of the vehicle in Genelle, where a 31-year-old man was arrested.

RCMP say the investigation continues.

And two officers told a 36-year-old Trail man to see a doctor about his skin condition.

RCMP say he stripped naked in Sunningdale early in the evening of Sun June 18 to scratch a “sensitive area”.

He agreed to get dressed and leave the intersection of Hazelwood and Hillside Drive’s.

Police hope he keeps his clothes on the next time he feels the need to deal with that itch.