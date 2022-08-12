RCMP Investigate Suspicious Death in Castlegar
Castlegar RCMP suspect foul play in the death of a man near the city's downtown.
Police said he was discovered at about 11:30 p.m. Thurs. by emergency responders near the CIBC.
Investigators determined his death was suspicious.
Columbia Ave. businesses in the area including the bank and Common Grounds Coffee Shop were closed while investigators combed the area.
RCMP want to hear from anyone who may know anything about the incident.
They are asked to call the Castlegar detachment at 250-365-7721.
No other information is being released at this time.
