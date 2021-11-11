RCMP Investigate Thefts: Conservation Officer Probe Deer kill

The local RCMP forensics team is combing a stolen truck left abandoned on Rossland Avenue after the driver crashed into another two vehicles.

Police said the thief grabbed the keys from an unlocked Gordon Avenue residence in Warfield last Saturday and took off. Police hope forensics will tell them who took the truck.

A charge of possessing a dangerous weapon is pending against a 28-year-old Trail man accused of waving a knife early Friday evening on Victoria Street.

RCMP said he was already banned from having knives in his possession by a court order.

Trail RCMP are also trying to find a motorcycle stolen Nov. 4 from a Currie Street carport in Warfield (in picture) and investigating the Nov. 7 theft of an iPod, cash, cigarettes and a number of other items from a vehicle in the 400 block of Binns Street.

A leak from a Diesel Truck prompted a multi-agency response in Trail.

Kootenay-Boundary fire fighters capped the leak late Wed. afternoon while a highway contractor helped sand the spill from Rossland Avenue, across the Victoria Street Bridge and up to Fourth Avenue and Park.

Conservation officers are investigating the killings of three female mule deer west of Castlegar.

They were found in a clear cut about 20km up a forest service road near the Paulson Summit.

Officers figure it happened within the last two weeks and point out there is no open season for mule deer in the West Kootenay.