RCMP Investigating Alleged Threat Made by Student at SHSS

Castlegar RCMP are investigating an alleged social media threat posted by a student at Stanley Humphries Secondary School.

Police say after speaking with the student and parents Sun. night, RCMP and school officials felt chances were low the student would follow through and allowed the school to remain open Mon. morning.

An email from School Distrct 20 said officials take the worrisome online behavior seriously and are working with the RCMP, a sentiment echoed by Castlegar police.

“These incidents are taken very seriously as the safety of our citizens is a priority,” commented Sgt. Monty Taylor.

Police stated that RCMP Victims Services and school support staff were at the facility to deal with any concerns from the incident.

In the statement from the Kootenay Columbia School District, Superintendent Katherine Shearer encouraged anyone with similar concerns to make them known to district officials or their school's principal.

"We understand that incidents like this can cause fear and anxiety and we are committed to maintaning open lines of communication," the statement said.