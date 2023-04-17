RCMP Investigating Alleged Threat Made by Student at SHSS
Castlegar RCMP are investigating an alleged social media threat posted by a student at Stanley Humphries Secondary School.
Police say after speaking with the student and parents Sun. night, RCMP and school officials felt chances were low the student would follow through and allowed the school to remain open Mon. morning.
An email from School Distrct 20 said officials take the worrisome online behavior seriously and are working with the RCMP, a sentiment echoed by Castlegar police.
“These incidents are taken very seriously as the safety of our citizens is a priority,” commented Sgt. Monty Taylor.
Police stated that RCMP Victims Services and school support staff were at the facility to deal with any concerns from the incident.
In the statement from the Kootenay Columbia School District, Superintendent Katherine Shearer encouraged anyone with similar concerns to make them known to district officials or their school's principal.
"We understand that incidents like this can cause fear and anxiety and we are committed to maintaning open lines of communication," the statement said.
-
RCMP Investigate Drug Psychosis, Motorcycle Thefts and ImpairmentsA Nelson woman thought she was taking cocaine in downtown Trail. RCMP want to recover two stolen motorcycles from a Fruitvale dealer and police investigate two impaired driving incidents on Hwy 3B.
-
Castlegar CAO Addresses Grant Funding for Terminal Expansion, moreChief Administrative Officer Chris Barlow says the goal was identified in Castlegar's Airport Master Plan, adopted about four years ago.
-
Want to become a Firefighter - come to the open house events!Specific Days and Locations
-
RCMP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Rural Grand ForksA 43-year-old man has been arrested and released after a fatal shooting on Granby Rd. RCMP say paramedics couldn't revive a 33-year-old man and the other man known to the victim was taken into custody at the scene.
-
Prevention of Violence Against Women Week is Here, Event Draws NearPrevention of Violence Against Women Week runs April 16th through 22nd and Penney says a local Violence Against Women in Relationships Committee holds The Clothesline Project event annually.
-
Grand Forks RCMP Report Includes Three Impaired Drivers in 24 HoursAll three impaired driving investigation in this 24-hour period received three-day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions.
-
Trail Woman Captures Three Medals at BC Bodybuilding ChampionshipsCheryl Brown Hutchinson completed her goal of competing after turning 60 despite having knee replacement surgery. She came home with two silver medals and a bronze.
-
-
Colombo Lodge Founders Day BanquetApril 22nd