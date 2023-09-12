RCMP Investigating Arson Fire in Castlegar

Tuesday's early morning house fire in Castlegar is a case of arson.

RCMP say molotov cocktails thrown on to the 5th Ave property were found after the fire was put out.

Alert neighbours prevented the flames from spreading, battling the blaze until the city fire crew arrived. Damage was minimal.

Police say the man living in the 29-hundred block dwelling and his 10-year-old son noticed smoke in the house and were able to get out uninjured.

RCMP are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the midnight blaze.

Investigators at the Castlegar detachment can be reached at 250-365-7721.