RCMP Investigating Break In to Kootenay Saving Credit Union
The investigation continues and suspects are still being sought in the break into Kootenay Savings Credit Union in South Slocan.
Nelson RCMP said would-be thieves got into the branch on Highway 3A early last Tuesday morning damaging several areas while trying to get into the ATM and tampered with the security cameras to conceal their identities.
RCMP said they were contacted about an alarm at the financial institution in the early morning of Apr. 19 and officers along with members of the Crescent Valley Fire Department determined there was a break-in.
Nelson RCMP Detachment Commander Derek Pitt said the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived and nothing of value was stolen.
RCMP Forensic Identification Services has examined the scene hoping the evidence turned up help identify the suspects.
Pitt stated it’s apparent they were staking out the building before the break in and want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious while driving by.
Nelson RCMP is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 250-352-2156.
-
Castlegar COTW Hears Staffing Problems for Victim Services ProgramWhile the detachment itself will rise to 13 of 16 positions filled in June; both half-time positions for the Victim Services Program are empty.
-
Wildsafe Presentation to Nelson Council Wraps 2021 OperationsLast year saw the highest black bear activity since 2016 which is chalked up to drought and wildfire smoke limiting berry crops. Grizzly sightings were also up, but not as much.
-
SUNFEST 2022June 3rd – 5th, 2022
-
Beaver Valley May Days 2022May 27th – 29th, 2022
-
Creston Blossom Festival 2022May 20th – 23rd, 2022
-
Nelson Councillor Talks Anti-Vax Conflict, Encourages Others ListenCouncil Reports shared during this Tuesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, April 19th, heard Councillor Rik Logtenberg apprehensively bring the matter back up following a March 22nd appearance from Kootenay Freedom representatives.
-
City of Trail Hires New Chief Administrative and Financial OfficerColin McClure takes over in early June after 11 years as the City of Nelson's head of finance and had Deputy CAO added to his responsibilities recently. The Chartered Accountant has also been the Director of Finance for Selkirk College.
-
Hawks Nest Crowe Classic Grad ‘22 Golf FundraiserMay 28th, 2022
-
And the Budgie Came Back The Very Next DayThey thought their beloved budgie was gone forever. Charlene Pasotti of Trail said the three year old bird had never been outside until getting out in a child's hoodie and flew away with a group of wild birds. It turned up the next day at a house six blocks away and across the river.