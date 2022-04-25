RCMP Investigating Break In to Kootenay Saving Credit Union

The investigation continues and suspects are still being sought in the break into Kootenay Savings Credit Union in South Slocan.

Nelson RCMP said would-be thieves got into the branch on Highway 3A early last Tuesday morning damaging several areas while trying to get into the ATM and tampered with the security cameras to conceal their identities.

RCMP said they were contacted about an alarm at the financial institution in the early morning of Apr. 19 and officers along with members of the Crescent Valley Fire Department determined there was a break-in.

Nelson RCMP Detachment Commander Derek Pitt said the suspects had fled by the time officers arrived and nothing of value was stolen.

RCMP Forensic Identification Services has examined the scene hoping the evidence turned up help identify the suspects.

Pitt stated it’s apparent they were staking out the building before the break in and want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious while driving by.

Nelson RCMP is asking anyone who may have information about the incident to call 250-352-2156.