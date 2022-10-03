RCMP Investigating Fatal Collision on HWY 22 near Oasis

The West Kootenay Highway Patrol is investigating Saturday’s fatal head-on crash along Hwy 22 near Oasis.

Inspector Chad Badry said it happened at about 5 p.m.

“There was a north bound pickup truck, entered an oncoming lane and ended up colliding with a south bound SUV,” Badry explained.

“The driver of that SUV ended up passing away at the scene,” he added.

Badry also stated the injuries to the four children in her vehicle were not life-threatening and the driver of the pick-up wasn’t injured.

The Hwy was closed with traffic being detoured through Oasis while fire fighters used the jaws-of-life to get one of the victims out of their vehicle.

Badry added that investigators have made one key finding so far.

“Driver impairment has been ruled out as a potential contributing cause of the collision,” he said, adding that the public could help in their ongoing probe.

“We are looking for witnesses including anybody who has any dashboard-camera video of the pre-collision driving of the Ford pick-up, or of the actual collision itself,” Badry stated, noting the investigation will be a long one.

“We’re just at the initial stages of the investigation and it will be a while before we determine exactly what the cause was and whether or not we are able to recommend any charges to the prosecution,” according to Badry.