RCMP Investigating Fatal Fire in Grand Forks

Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a fatal fire.

Police say after the fire was put out, a body was found inside the burned out outbuilding on the 7000-block of 3rd St.

RCMP indicated they were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. on Sat. Mar. 25.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been determined, but police say this is the type of shed often used by homeless people seeking shelter.

The cause is still unknown, but police say there is no indication of foul play.

Investigators would also like to hear from anyone with information about the fire.

They are asked to call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.