RCMP Investigating Fatal Fire in Grand Forks
Grand Forks RCMP are investigating a fatal fire.
Police say after the fire was put out, a body was found inside the burned out outbuilding on the 7000-block of 3rd St.
RCMP indicated they were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. on Sat. Mar. 25.
The identity of the victim hasn’t been determined, but police say this is the type of shed often used by homeless people seeking shelter.
The cause is still unknown, but police say there is no indication of foul play.
Investigators would also like to hear from anyone with information about the fire.
They are asked to call Grand Forks RCMP at 250-442-8288.
-
Advance Care Planning WorkshopApril 30th, 2023
-
WK Wildcats Capture Provincial Crown, Making Local Hockey HistoryDid this really just happen? West Kootenay Wildcats Coach Jim Maniago says that was the feeling on the bench when they captured the BC U-18 girls hockey championship.
-
Fruitvale Woman Critical after a Gunshot to the HeadTrail RCMP continue to investigate a shooting incident that has left a 33-year-old Fruitvale woman in critical condition. Police say she was dropped off early Monday morning at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital with a head wound by a man who then left and was arrested later for attempted murder.
-
Update-Armed and Dangerous Man At Large Near Rossland CapturedTrail RCMP say Levi Sweet was taken into custody without incident after fleeing police Fri. from a property in the Old Rossland-Cascade Highway area. He is is being handed back to U-S authorities.
-
Castlegar Council Hears Request to Dissolve StrataThe strata at Emerald Crescent Road includes 62 lots and 61 detached single family homes but residents are reportedly keen to simply their services and hand over the reins.
-
Salmo Man Allegedly Holds Police at Bay for Five HoursA 55 year old Salmo man was taken in custody after holding RCMP near Salmon Arm at bay for five hours. RCMP said Jeffrey Dean Smith came out Tues. afternoon after police fired tear gas into his RV.
-
Drag Storytime Performer Speaks to Statement by Nelson PoliceBirkley Valks was attacked for his efforts online but tells the Bounce Radio Newsroom that he expects the Nelson Public Library will have faced even more threats.
-
COVID Outbreak Declared at Trail Long-Term Care FacilityColumbia View Lodge in Trail has been hit with a COVID outbreak. Interior Health says it has filtered through the entire 76-room long term care facility on Laburnum Dr.
-
Manslaughter Trial Continues in Nelson, Emergency Personnel TestifiesYesterday heard from varying emergency service representatives, including two individuals who were present during an autopsy performed at Abbotsford Regional Hospital just days after an incident on Nelson’s Baker Street.