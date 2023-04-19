RCMP Investigating Fatal Shooting in Rural Grand Forks
The BC Serious Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in the Grand Forks area.
RCMP say they were called to a rural residence on Granby Rd. at about 2 a.m. Sun. Apr. 16.
A 33-year-old man died despite the efforts of paramedics to revive him.
Police also report a 43-year-old man known to the victim was taken into custody at the scene and released.
RCMP want to hear from anyone who may have information about the men and the incident.
They are asked to call Serious Crimes Unit investigators at 1-877-543-4822.
