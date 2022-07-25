RCMP Investigating Salmo Area Stabbing and Highway 3-A Crash
A Salmo area stabbing has put one man in hospital while another man is facing charges.
Salmo RCMP reported the injuries sustained by a man stabbed late Friday night at the Shambhala Music festival are not life threatening.
Police said he knew his attacker who has been released pending a future appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.
RCMP indicated the suspect was being held by security when officers arrived at about 11 p.m. and the victim was reported to be in stable condition in hospital.
Both are from the Kootenays.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is suspected of impaired driving in Sunday's head-on collision on Highway 3-A near Shoreacres.
Nelson RCMP said one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and slammed into another at about 12:40 p.m. near Kelly Road.
Fire fighters needed to use the jaws-of-life to get both drivers out of their vehicles.
Police are unsure about the extent of the injuries to both men and said the investigation continues.
-
Creston RCMP Searching for Wanted Man.RCMP said Chad Meszarosi was last seen in Creston when he fled from police. The 38-year-old is wanted on warrants for uttering threats and breaching probation. RCMP warn anyone who sees Meszarosi not to approach him.
-
Injured Man Rescued in ATV Incident Thankful for SARKevin Kearney will spend the next several weeks recovering from a recent ATV incident in the Ymir back country. He will also take that time to plan how to thank the search and rescue team personally for their large, coordinated and multi-faceted rescue that took several hours.
-
Complaint Filed Against Community-Industry Response Group on May RaidA formal complaint to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission yesterday, July 21st, by the BC Civil Liberties Association and six other groups is targeted at the RCMP's Community Industry Response Group.
-
Castlegar Council Considers Shelter TUP, Hears From BC Housing, moreCity Staff says the 1660 Columbia Avenue location isn't ideal, but feedback gathered from a July 11th meeting between the City, business community and Castlegar and District Community Services Society aims to make the best out of the situation.
-
Dozens Flock to Support Argenta Logging Protestors in NelsonThe application to crown counsel is currently under review and a decision is expected sometime in late August or September.
-
Trail's Jake Lucchini Signs New Contract with SenatorsTrail's Jake Lucchini will be back with the Senators next season after signing a two-way deal that will pay him $130,000 in the AHL or $750,000 should he spend the season in Ottawa.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Parking ChangesOne of six changes is reducing a $10,000 cash in-lieu fee in place of providing off-street parking to just $3000; aiming to increase usage of the mechanism over time for property owners and increase financial contributions to the City’s Active Transportation Reserve Fund.
-
Update-Man Wanted in Assault on a Police Officer in CustodyCreston RCMP said 26-year old Mathew Johnson turned himself in after police released his picture to local media including Bounce News and asked for tips regarding his whereabouts.
-
Nelson City Council Talks Mural Decommissioning PlansPolicy introduced last Tuesday, July 12th, addresses decommissioning of murals through initial maintenance agreements between artists and property owners. Agreements navigate costs, removal, life-spans and more when murals are initially commissioned.