RCMP Investigating Salmo Area Stabbing and Highway 3-A Crash

A Salmo area stabbing has put one man in hospital while another man is facing charges.

Salmo RCMP reported the injuries sustained by a man stabbed late Friday night at the Shambhala Music festival are not life threatening.

Police said he knew his attacker who has been released pending a future appearance in Nelson Provincial Court.

RCMP indicated the suspect was being held by security when officers arrived at about 11 p.m. and the victim was reported to be in stable condition in hospital.

Both are from the Kootenays.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man is suspected of impaired driving in Sunday's head-on collision on Highway 3-A near Shoreacres.

Nelson RCMP said one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and slammed into another at about 12:40 p.m. near Kelly Road.

Fire fighters needed to use the jaws-of-life to get both drivers out of their vehicles.

Police are unsure about the extent of the injuries to both men and said the investigation continues.