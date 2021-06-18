RCMP Investigating Sudden Deaths In Trail and Creston

Trail RCMP and the Coroner are looking into a sudden death in an apartment building in the city.

Police said the man in his 80's was found in a common area unresponsive and in medical distress after getting called to the building on the 35-hundred block of Laburnum Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

RCMP don't believe there was anything criminal about his passing.

Meanwhile, RCMP continue to investigate the sudden death of a man found in his Lower Kootenay Band residence on May 31, 2015 as a homicide.

The victim has been publically identified at 26-year-old Clint Wolfleg of Creston.

The Major Crimes Unit is hoping releasing his name will result in new leads in the six-year investigation.

RCMP urge anyone with information in the case to call the Major Crimes Unit at 1-877-987-8477.