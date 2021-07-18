RCMP Investigating Suspicious Bush Blaze in Rossland
RCMP are investigating a suspicious brush fire in Rossland.
Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue Captain Grant Tyson said 12 fire fighters from Rossland, Trail and Warfield responded to the 400 square metre blaze on the 1200 Block of Dunn Crescent at about 10 p.m. Saturday and had it contained in about 45 minutes.
Tyson said had it happened about five hours earlier, it would have been a different story, suggesting the consequences would have been much worse.
