RCMP Investigting Fatal Crash on Hwy 3-A

The West Kootenay Highway Patrol continues to investigate Saturday’s fatal two-vehicle collision on Hwy 3-A near the Shoreacres bridge.

RCMP said an off-duty officer came upon the mishap at about 3:30 p.m. prompting a multi-level response from the Highway Patrol, Castlegar and Nelson RCMP, fire services, paramedics and a Kootenay Emergency response physician.

Highway Patrol Inspector Chad Badry said the collision involved a Toyota Corolla and Ford F-350 pickup truck.

“Unfortunately the Toyota Corolla ended up losing control on the slippery road and was struck by the oncoming Ford F-350 that was unable to avoid the collision,” he explained.

“The two rear passengers of the Toyota, elderly females, 68 and 79, both from Nelson ended up dying as a result of the injuries they received during the collision,” Badry added.

RCMP stated the driver and front seat passenger in the car were taken to hospital and the driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.

Highway Patrol investigators want to hear from any witnesses or see dash-cam footage from before the collision and encourage calls to 250-354-5180.

Police have ruled out impairment as a possible factor, but Badry has a warning for all drivers following the snowstorm over the weekend.

"When we have inclement weather you have to drive to the conditions," he said.

"Speed limits are for ideal road conditions and often your speed limit for when the weather is bad is quite a bit lower than what the actual speed limit is posted at," said the Highway Patrol Inspector.

The mishap closed the highway for several hours.

