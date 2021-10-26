RCMP Launch Criminal Investigation Into Highway 22 Collision

The West Kootenay Highway Patrol hasn’t ruled out speed or impairment as factors in Monday’s two-vehicle collision that closed Highway 22 near China Creek for several hours.

RCMP said the southbound driver crossed the centre-line about two km north of Genelle and collided with a northbound driver who was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital before being airlifted to another facility.

The southbound driver was also taken to the local hospital for treatment. There was no one else in either vehicle.

Investigators have ruled out weather and road conditions as possible factors in the probe assisted by the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

The Highway Patrol wants to hear from any potential witnesses and see any related dash-cam video.

They can be contacted at 250-354-5180.