RCMP Make Arrest in Trail Murder and Release the Suspect

RCMP have arrested and released a suspect in Wednesday night's killing of a Trail man.

Police said the 33-year-old man was apprehended Thursday but is free pending the outcome of the investigation.

A 40-year-old died after RCMP were called to help paramedics trying to save the victim at a Victoria Street gas station.

Witnesses told RCMP he had been in a fight with a man he knows at a nearby church and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

Police said the suspect has not been charged and are withholding his identity.

RCMP maintain he does not pose a risk to the general public stating it was an isolated incident involving people known to each other.

Investigators want to speak with additional witnesses and ask them to contact the Southeast Divison Major Crimes Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

The Major Crimes Unit is working with Trail RCMP on the case..