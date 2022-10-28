RCMP Name Suspect in KBRH Shooting, Recommend Bravery Awards

Trail RCMP continue to investigate the shooting incident late Tues. night outside Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.

Detachment Commander Mike Wicentowich said in addition to learning the series of events leading up to the firing of shots at two officers and paramedics, investigators also want to find out how the suspect got his handgun.

The Sergeant also said after getting a call from paramedics about a man acting erratically outside the Ambulance Station, the responding officers were caught by surprise when they arrived just before midnight.

“They believed they were responding to a male in distress that had left the hospital, not someone that was armed with a weapon, they were simply intending to help him get back into the hospital,” he stated.

The initial RCMP report indicated the suspect fired several shots at the two officers and paramedics after police tried to calm him down.

Wicentowich commended the officers for being able to diffuse the situation with the use of a taser, saying he is thankful no one was injured or killed.

“Their quick response resulted in no injuries,” Wicentowich commented.

“We did get lucky, that’s my firm belief, there’s no textbook, it’s chaotic (at times for police in the field) and you have to do what you need to do in the moment to keep yourself and others safe,” he added, stating the two officers will be nominated for bravery awards.

“Not only do they successfully bring this person into custody without injuries, they worked all night, working on the case until late hours in the (next) morning, to bring this man before the courts to keep him in custody,” stated the RCMP Sergeant.

Francis Paradis (29) will face at least five weapons offenses including assaulting police with a weapon when he appears in Rossland Provincial Court on Wed. Nov. 2.

RCMP are also recommending prosecutors lay a charge of attempted murder.

Wicentowich said this is their first encounter with Paradis and although it appears to be a mental health related call, police don’t believe it was the prime factor behind the incident.

Trail’s top cop also said they will assist in a security review at KBRH once their investigation is over.

Aside from confirming the firing of gun shots on the edge of the hospital grounds just before midnight on Oct. 25 and RCMP were called, Interior Health had no comment on the incident or a pending review of security.

The Director of Clinical Health at KBRH stated since there is an active police investigation all comments should come from the RCMP.

According to a release from Interior Health, Ruth Kohut also said “while no staff or patients were physically injured, this is a serious matter and we are ensuring anyone impacted receives follow-up and support,” the release from Interior Health Media Relations stated.