RCMP Raid Two Castlegar Residences, Respond to Rossland Complaint
Trafficking charges are pending against four adults after two separate drug busts in Castlegar.
RCMP say the raids on Thurs happened on the 2600-block of 5th Ave and the 200-block of 3rd Ave.
Police say they recovered what they believe is cocaine and cash, as well as drug trafficking material from both residences.
Officers arrested a 63-year-old man and 57-year-old woman while searching the 5th Ave property.
A 62-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were taken into custody while police went through the dwelling on 3rd Ave. All four surrendered peacefully.
Police say they have all been released on bail with appearances scheduled for Sept 20 in Castlegar Provincial Court.
Meanwhile, Trail RCMP told a Rossland man, we can’t help you.
Police say the 28 year old complained that his marijuana and magic mushrooms were stolen in a break-in.
He alleged that someone smashed through the door of his residence in the 700-block of Drakes Rd while he was away on Sun May 13.
Police say he admitted to being a small-time dealer and suspects that a rival drug trafficker is responsible.
That left Trail’s RCMP Detachment Commander scratching his head.
“Is anyone else a little worried about some people in the upcoming generation?” Mike Wicentowich wondered.
