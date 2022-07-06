RCMP Report Two Deaths and Investigate Attempted Child Abduction
The coroner is investigating the death of a kayaker.
Nelson RCMP said the 62 year old Rossland man got trapped Thursday under a log in the Slocan River near Shoreacres.
He was freed by fellow kayakers but died in hospital the next day.
Meanwhile, Revelstoke R-C-M-P reported a motorcycle driver was killed Sunday on Hwy 1 by a tire that came loose from a trailer being pulled by a pickup.
The tire narrowly missed one motorcyclist before striking and killing the 55-year-old from Sooke.
Castlegar R-C-M-P are looking for a man who was driving a white panel van Tuesday morning in Ooteschenia.
He's suspected of trying to lure a nine year old boy into his vehicle.
Police said he wanted the boy to get in after asking for directions to a local business at about 9 o'clock along Waterloo Road.
The man wearing a black toque and black leather jacket left after the boy refused.
Anyone with possible information about the man or the van is asked to call Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.
