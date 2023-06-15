RCMP Say Remains of Missing Salmo Man Have Been Found

The mystery surrounding the four-year disappearance of a missing Salmo man has been solved.

Castlegar RCMP say the remains of the 58-year-old have been found, but didn't say where, when, or who made the discovery.

Cory McKay was last seen at the Castlegar Shell on June 18, 2019.

He was also known to drive a black 1994 Triumph morotcycle.

Authorities called off the search a week after he was reported missing.

Police said the air search covered 1,400 square km, with 30km of shoreline scoured by helicopter.

Search and rescue volunteers devoted 2,100 man hours on foot and in vehicles including quads and UTV’s.

It covered Cottonwood Lake, the Bombi Summit, the Nancy Greene area, the Paulson Bridge, as well as the Christina Lake and Grand Forks areas.

Police and the coroner are investigating.

RCMP don't suspect foul play.