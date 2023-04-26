RCMP Seeking Two Suspects in Beating of Trail Man
Trail RCMP continue to look for two suspects in the severe Sunday night beating of a Trail man in a downtown alley.
Police allege the 49-year-old was punched in the head several times by three men and likely lost consciousness. RCMP added that the victim also suffered a serious shoulder injury and was taken to Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital.
The victim was able to identify one of his attackers.
Police say he knows the 52-year-old Trail man who was arrested and he faces a court date on June 22.
The other two men remain at large.
Trail RCMP ask anyone who has information about the incident that happened in the alley on the 900 block of Spokane St. sometime before 9 p.m. on Apr. 23 to call investigators at 250-364-2566.
They are also looking for tips on the whereabouts of the two wanted men.
