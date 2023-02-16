RCMP Suspect Two Men in Catalytic Converter Thefts near Castlegar

Castlegar RCMP report that a pair of suspected catalytic converter thieves have been arrested.

Police alleged a converter believed stolen from a nearby parked car was discovered during the afternoon of Sun. Feb 12.

It was found during the search of a Volkswagen that was reported stolen in Trail on Nov. 26.

RCMP said officers later found the exhaust pipe of another parked car was partially cut.

Officers patrolling the summit of the Bombi Pass are reported to have spotted the stolen car with two men inside.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered the catalytic converter, a large suspected stash of illegal drugs, a cordless cutting tool and that the man behind the wheel allegedly violated a court order.

50-year-old David Redding of Fruitvale is in custody pending a court appearance on Tues. Feb. 21.

He is charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with his release order.

A 33-year-old Fruitvale resident arrested with Redding was released with a promise to appear in Castlegar court on Apr. 5.

RCMP indicated the investigation into the suspected illegal drug discovery continues and related charges could be approved by Crown Prosecutors.

RCMP indicated there have been four catalytic convert thefts from vehicles reported to police in the Castlegar area over the past six weeks.

Castelgar RCMP ask anyone with information in any of those cases to call investigators at 250-365-7721.